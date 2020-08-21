Telangana: Skymet says no, IMD says yes

Hyderabad: Will the weather conditions improve from Friday? There are two different versions. While private weather forecaster Skymet feels that weather will clear up from Friday, IMD predicts rains during the next 24 hours.



According to Skymet, the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal turned into depression and moisture concentration will be much more over Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Another spell is anticipated around August 25.

Meanwhile, the water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam which receded from third warning level to below second warning level on Wednesday was again rising following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas since Wednesday night. From 43 feet, it has gone up to 48 feet and is likely to touch 53 feet by midnight on Thursday. This is close to the third warning level. The inflows have increased due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river.

The district administration alerted all sectorial officers and mandal level officers to get ready to meet any eventuality and take up rescue operations. District Collector MV Reddy instructed the officials to stay at allotted places and monitor the flood situation hour by hour. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the river. Control rooms have been opened in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem towns.

Kinnersani and Taliperu projects are also receiving heavy inflows. The officials lifted 25 gates and released 1.50 lakh cusecs water into Godavari from the Taliperu project and 70,000 cusecs water from the Kinnerasani project.

As flood water was flowing on to the roads at many places, RTC stopped bus services to Dummagudem, Cherla, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Chintur mandals. Likewise, the officials also stopped services from Bhadrachalam to Khammam and Hyderabad as the both sides of Nagaram bridge on Kinnerasani River got damaged. Road network has been cut off to many villages from Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem headquarters.

Manugur town is also under rain and flood water. Sunadarayyanagar, Adharshnagar, Kalimatha area, Medarbasti, Samithisingaram areas submerged and people are seeking help. Even Lakkavagu, Lothuvagu and Kadiyalavagu in Aswapuram mandal are overflowing inundating many areas. Hundreds of acres of crops are under water in Aswapuram mandal.