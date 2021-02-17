Telangana: Speaker, ministers greet CM KCR on birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and several ministers have greeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday on Wednesday.

Srinivas Reddy hailed KCR as a great leader who fulfilled the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana. He said the CM has proved himself as inspiration to others with his administrative, development, welfare activities.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the decades-old dream of Telangana became real because of KCR."Bangaru Telangana" would also be possible with him. "The fate of Telangana changed after you became the CM.

Telangana State is marching forward in development under your leadership. Happiness is spreading in every house in the State. Your birthday is a festival for Telangana. The five crore population of Telangana is blessing you," said Rao. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy described KCR as an outstanding genius who turned his words as weapons and achieved Telangana through non-violence.

He said KCR has an uncompromising personality in the interests of people. Reddy hoped that decades-old aspirations of people of Telangana would be achieved under the leadership of KCR. Ministers P Ajay, Satyavathi Rathod among others also greeted the CM.