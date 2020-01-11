Top
Telangana: Spurned youth hacks Warangal woman to death

Highlights

A youngster hacked a woman to death on Friday evening in Hanamkonda for rejecting his love and marrying another man.

Harati (27), a daughter of Munigala Pradeep and Renuka came to know the accused, MD Shahid (28) while she was pursuing degree. The duo is believed to have been in a relationship for some time. While Harati joined MBA, Shahid was seeing his father's mutton shop after he failed in the exams.

The accused then rented a room near Harati sister's home in Ram Nagar in Hanamkonda where he last visited six months ago. On learning that she is going to get married, Shahid called up Harati on Friday and asked her to meet at the room.

Harati was found dead with her throat slit in the room. She is learned to have hacked to death with a butcher knife. Meanwhile, the accused surrendered before the police after the murder.

