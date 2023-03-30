Telangana: Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The procession of Lord Rama has started from Akashpuri Mandir on Thursday in the occasion of Sri Rama Navami in Hyderabad. The Shobhayatra will take place in the midst of thousands of devotees while the strong security has been arranged with 1500 policemen. The procession will run for 6.5 kilometers from Sitarambagh to Sultan Bazaar.



The procession, which is going on under the supervision of CC cameras, has been connected to the command control center.

Octopus and reserve police have been deployed in Shobhayatra areas. South West DCP Kiran Khare said that CCTV surveillance has been arranged