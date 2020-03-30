Telangana SSC 2020 exams deferred again, schedule to be announced soon

The Telangana government on Monday announced the postponement of SSC 2020 exams which are supposed to be held from March 31 to April 7.

This is the second time that the SSC exams have been postponed in Telangana. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the high court directed the government to reschedule the exams. Upon the orders of the High Court, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education decided to conduct the exams from March 31 to April 7.

Due to the 21-day lockdown, the government again postponed SSC exams along with other entrance exams that are scheduled in March and April.

The SSC exam dates will be announced soon, said state examination departement director Satyanarayana Reddy.