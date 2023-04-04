Telangana: SSC Public exams begin across State amid heat

Hyderabad: Students in Telangana State began appearing for their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on Monday, despite the scorching heat. A staggering 99.60 percent of the 4,85,954 regular students attended the first language exam at 2,652 centers across the State. Additionally, 1,096 private candidates registered, and 79.01 percent took the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had conducted the exams based on 100 percent of the syllabus after a two-year hiatus, reducing the number of papers from 11 to just six. However, many students found the three-hour exam time insufficient to complete the paper, as it was a bit lengthy. As a result, some students demanded that the board increase the number of papers from six to 11 for the next session.

Suresh, a class 10 student who took the exam at Government High School, Jeedimetla, found the first language paper, Telugu, easy, but he struggled to complete the paper on time since Paper I and II were clubbed together. Similarly, Seema, a class 10 student at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, found the paper lengthy and couldn't attempt a 10 marks question. Some parents suggested that, in the past, if a student scored poorly in one part, they had the opportunity to score good marks in another part. However, with a single 80-mark paper, it has become a burden for students to score well. Therefore, they suggested that for the next SSC public exam, the education department should conduct exams with 11 papers.