Telangana SSC results 2022: Records low pass percentage compared to last 3 years

As announced, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th results. As many as 4,53,201 of the 5,03,570 students who attended have cleared their exams. However, the pass rate is the lowest in three years.

Since the Telangana Board has not conducted exams for the past two years, the outcome appears to have mirrored the reality of learning among students after two years of school closure and online classes. Therefore, the Telangana Board has decided to hold two hours of daily classes for students who have failed. This is done to conceal the learning losses.

Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys, with 92 percent of girls passing the exams compared to 87 percent of boys passing the exams. Advanced supplementary exams will be held from August 1 to August 10 for students who did not pass their exams.