Telangana: SSC Supplementary Exams from August 1, last date for payment of fee is July 18

Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced that the Advanced Supplementary Examinations for SSC will be held in Telangana from August 1. It was revealed that these tests will continue till the 10th. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Failed students have to pay the fees at the respective schools by July 18.

Here is the schedule released by the State Board of Education

August 1 - First Language

August 2 - Second Language

August 3 - Third Language (English)

August 4 - Mathematics

August 5 - General Science (Physical Science, Biology)

August 6 - Social Studies

August 8 - OSSC Main Language Paper-1

August 10 - OSSC Main Language Paper-2

In the results of the tenth class released on Thursday, the girls outshined over boys with a pass percentage of 92.45 to that of boys with 87.61 percentage. As many as 3,007 schools have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage Zero percent pass rate was recorded while zero percentage recorded in 15 schools.