Telangana state heaves a sigh of relief

Hyderabad: The State will get temporary relief from the oxygen shortage it has been facing for the past few days as nine oxygen tankers which were airlifted to Odisha two days back have reached Hyderabad on Monday. This will help the State in providing 150 MT of oxygen.

These tankers have been parked in Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and from there they would be distributed to Karimnagar, Cherlapalli, King Koti hospitals, Chest Hospital Hyderabad and Khammam.

The situation is likely to ease further as the South Central Railways will be delivering more than 140 MT liquid oxygen from Jindal Steel Plant in Angul in Odisha soon.

The SCR had mapped the route from Angul in Odisha to Moulali Railway Station. According to a senior SCR official, the mapping becomes necessary because liquid oxygen is cryogenic and cargo has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps.

Route mapping takes care of the maximum clearances available along the route because of various roads under bridges and flyovers. Once the tankers are loaded with LMO, it would be possible for the railways to deliver at Hyderabad in 24 hours time, the official added.