Telangana State hikes liquor prices by 15%

Hyderabad: Christmas and New Year celebrations are going to be costlier for tipplers and guzzlers as the Telangana State Government has increased the liquor prices by 10 per cent to 15 per cent on various brands, including beer, cheap liquor and premium brands of whisky, brandy, vodka and other liquors.

The permit fee collected for family and get-together events where liquor is served has also been increased.

The enhanced liquor prices will be implemented with immediate effect. It is expected that the hike in liquor prices will help the state government to mop up at least Rs 500 crore as additional revenue this financial year.

The projected revenues through liquor sales before the increase of liquor prices was Rs 12,000 crore.

State Excise and Prohibition department officials said that the beer cost would go up by Rs 20 per bottle which contains 750 ml brewed liquor.

Currently, the premium beer costs Rs 180 per bottle and it will touch Rs 200 after the price hike. The cheap liquor bottle of 180 ml will cost Rs 100 from the present Rs 80. All the other premium whisky brand prices will also be increased with immediate effect.

Officials said that all the licenced 2,000 liquor outlets in the state have been asked to purchase liquor at increased prices from Tuesday.

The wine dealers' association and liquor production companies said that the increase of the liquor prices will be of no help to the dealers.

The demand for the increase of profit margin raised by the wine dealers and manufacturers remained unaddressed for last three years, they said.

Officials said that Rs 9,000 will be collected as fee for each day for the conduct of get-together events outside the GHMC area.

Earlier, the fee was nominal and Rs 12,000 will be collected in the four-star hotels and above. In the GHMC periphery, Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 will be collected.

In case of sport, commercial and entertainment events, Rs 50,000 fee will be collected for the sale of tickets numbering up to Rs 50,000 for 1000 tickets, Rs 1 lakh for up to 5,000 tickets and Rs 2.5 lakh fee will be charged in case the event tickets are more than 5,000 and if the events are conducted in stadiums, open places and auditoriums.

Officials said that fee increase during New Year celebrations will generate more revenue in Hyderabad.