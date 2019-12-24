Telangana state Human Rights Commission gets new chairman and members

The first Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has been appointed for the first time since the formation of Telangana state. Justice Chandraiah took charge of the post on Monday. Justice Sissar Ahmed Kakru served as the last Chairman of the Joint Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission till December 2016. Thereafter, the appointment of the Chairman of the Commission was not made. After the formation of a separate Telangana, the State Human Rights Commission has set up a bench with its chairman and members.

Retired District Sessions Judge Nadipally Anandarao and Non-Judicial Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin took over as members of the commission along with G Chandraiah. The newly appointed chairman and members will continue in their posts for three years. Speaking at the event, Justice G Chandraiah said that fundamental rights are human rights and that everyone should strive to protect them.

Former judges, Additional DG Jithender, DGP Mahender Reddy, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar have welcomed the Chairman of the Commission at a program held in Hyderabad.