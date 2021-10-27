Telangana State reports 190 Covid cases, 1 death

Hyderabad: The State reported 190 new Covid infections and one death on Tuesday. With these cases, the cumulative total reached 670,643 and the fatality toll stood at 3,950. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone reported 68 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 14 cases.

One hundred and eleven patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday, taking the number to 662,592 in the State. Authorities conducted 41,388 Covid tests, while results of 1,114 samples were awaited.

So far, the recovery rate touched 98.79 per cent; the fatality rate is 0.58 per cent in the State. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao urged people with moderate to severe symptoms, with Covid positive report or not tested to go to any notified government Covid hospital for testing and treatment.