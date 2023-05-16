Telangana State Wakf Board comes under fire for inaction over approvals

Rangareddy: The Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) is facing criticism from aggrieved parties for its delay in issuing proceedings of the agendas approved by the board in a recent formal meeting. The concerned parties have levelled allegations against the TSWB of selectively choosing and prioritizing the approved resolutions for their own personal interests.



Reportedly, the set of agendas were carefully examined before being placed in the board meeting and approved last month. Among the issues discussed were 135 agendas related to wakf lands, properties, appointments, and the regularisation of employees. The termination of allegedly illegally appointed mutawaalis and pleas claiming tawalliyat (successorship) of shrines were also among the resolutions passed by the board. This included the tawalliyat of Dargah Hazrat Syed Amanullah Shah Quadri at Hamidullahnagar village in Shamshabad mandal under Rangareddy district and Dargah Hazrath Noorishah at Bandlaguda, as well as the appointment of employees on an outsourcing basis.

Syed Meraj Nawab, one of the applicants, has accused the board of cherry-picking the resolutions and delaying the proceedings. He stated, “Almost 135 agendas were discussed in detail during the board meeting held on April 6. However, the proceedings have been kept in pending status for no apparent reason. This procrastination is unprecedented in the history of the Wakf Board, and the official concerned is citing various reasons for the delay.”

Another applicant, speaking anonymously, alleged that despite making repeated visits to the office, the proceedings were still not being issued to the aggrieved parties, despite having been approved almost a month ago. In the past, proceedings were released on time soon after agendas were approved in board meetings. The delay in issuing proceedings has left the applicants feeling frustrated and aggrieved.Rangareddy



The Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) is facing criticism from aggrieved parties for its delay in issuing proceedings of the agendas approved by the board in a recent formal meeting. The concerned parties have levelled allegations against the TSWB of selectively choosing and prioritizing the approved resolutions for their own personal interests.

Reportedly, the set of agendas were carefully examined before being placed in the board meeting and approved last month. Among the issues discussed were 135 agendas related to wakf lands, properties, appointments, and the regularisation of employees. The termination of allegedly illegally appointed mutawaalis and pleas claiming tawalliyat (successorship) of shrines were also among the resolutions passed by the board. This included the tawalliyat of Dargah Hazrat Syed Amanullah Shah Quadri at Hamidullahnagar village in Shamshabad mandal under Rangareddy district and Dargah Hazrath Noorishah at Bandlaguda, as well as the appointment of employees on an outsourcing basis.

Syed Meraj Nawab, one of the applicants, has accused the board of cherry-picking the resolutions and delaying the proceedings. He stated, “Almost 135 agendas were discussed in detail during the board meeting held on April 6. However, the proceedings have been kept in pending status for no apparent reason. This procrastination is unprecedented in the history of the Wakf Board, and the official concerned is citing various reasons for the delay.”

Another applicant, speaking anonymously, alleged that despite making repeated visits to the office, the proceedings were still not being issued to the aggrieved parties, despite having been approved almost a month ago. In the past, proceedings were released on time soon after agendas were approved in board meetings. The delay in issuing proceedings has left the applicants feeling frustrated and aggrieved.