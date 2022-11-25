Telangana: Students can now use Palle Velugu, Express services with bus pass

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday informed that students using bus passes under the Hyderabad and Secunderabad region will be eligible to use the Palle Velugu and Express services in view of student overcrowding.

According to TSRTC, the decision was made in view of overcrowding of students in the State-run buses. The move is likely to help a significant section of students who are using 'Palle Velugu' or 'rural service' buses and heading towards the outskirts to areas such as Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Moinabad, Narsapur. However, it is to be noted that it will not cover students who use the general student bus pass.

Due to heavy rush of passengers during peak hours, students commuting in the buses are seen foot boarding and dangling at bus doors which may lead to untoward incidents," said official at TSRTC.

TSRTC Managing Director on Twitter informed, "Good news for students in Greater Hyderabad Region. Greater Hyderabad bus pass is henceforth allowed to travel on the Palle Velugu and Express services," he tweeted.