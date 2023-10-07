Telangana: Students savour breakfast as scheme makes debut in govt schools

Hyderabad: Students at Government High School in Addagutta, Marredpally, were brimming with joy as they savoured a delicious, hot breakfast on the inaugural day of the CM’s Breakfast Scheme on Friday. They expressed their previous challenges of arriving at school without having had breakfast, and they believe that this new initiative will encourage them to attend school regularly.

During the inaugural event, students eagerly indulged in piping hot dishes specially curated for the occasion. The menu featured a delightful array of options, including Idli with Sambar, Pongal, Rava Upma served with chutney, Puri accompanied by Aloo Kurma, and the sweet treat of Rava Kesari.

In addition to the students, parents also expressed immense relief. Sunitha, a mother of two girls, one of whom attends the school, shared her thoughts. She said, “Due to our busy schedule and financial constraints, it has been challenging for us to provide breakfast daily. Last week, when we received the news from the school that they would be serving breakfast starting next week, it brought me great joy. Now, the school will take care of our children not only for lunch but also for breakfast. Sending our children to school gives us peace of mind, knowing that they will have both a nutritious breakfast and lunch.”

Rohan, an enthusiastic class 8 student, who was thoroughly enjoying his meal, expressed, “Starting from now, I’ll make sure to come to school every day. My parents leave early in the morning, and I used to come to school on an empty stomach, which often left me feeling hungry and unable to concentrate.”

Anil, a class 9 student, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I will not be relying on street food from tomorrow onwards. This initiative ensures we have a proper breakfast before school, and I’m excited about the positive impact it will have on our learning.”

In an enthusiastic tone, Sherya Rao, class 5 student, said, “The breakfast that was served today was incredibly delicious, and I especially loved the Rava Kesari. We don’t often have it at home, so it was a special treat. I hope we continue to receive the same high-quality food regularly.” M. Mohan Reddy, the headmaster of the school, expressed his thoughts, stating, “The implementation of the CM’s breakfast scheme is a significant relief for our students.

It will likely reduce dropout rates, especially since many of our students come from marginalised backgrounds and may not have access to proper nutritious food. On the first day of the programme, we observed the students' satisfaction as they enjoyed their meals, knowing that we have maintained stringent hygiene standards during food preparation.”