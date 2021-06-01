Telangana: Summer holidays for schools extended till June 15

Hyderabad: The summer holidays for all the schools and District Institute of Education and Training colleges(DIET) have been extended till June 15. The decision has come following a review meeting with the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Monday.

A statement of the Director of School Education Department said that after reviewing the prevailing Covid situation it was decided to extend the summer holidays for all the schools and DIET Colleges in the State till June 15.

Accordingly, it asked all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and the District Education officers and all DIET College principals to implement the extension of the summer holidays.