Telangana: Summer vacation courts in virtual mode

Hyderabad: The subordinate courts in the State to work in virtual mode during this summer vacation, a notification has been issued by High Court Registrar General A Venkateshwar Reddy.

Considering the spike in corona positive cases in the State and considering the health and safety issues of the judicial officers, the staff members and other stakeholders have been told to work from their courts either virtually or physically by following Covid protocols.

Further, the vacation Civil Judges are allowed to work from their courts either virtually or physically by following Covid protocols.



All the other judicial officers, who are not on vacation and dealing with criminal cases or other urgent matters, can work virtually either from their chambers in the court or from their home offices in their respective stations during the vacation.