Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Summer vacation courts in virtual mode

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

The subordinate courts in the State to work in virtual mode during this summer vacation, a notification has been issued by High Court Registrar General A Venkateshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: The subordinate courts in the State to work in virtual mode during this summer vacation, a notification has been issued by High Court Registrar General A Venkateshwar Reddy.

Considering the spike in corona positive cases in the State and considering the health and safety issues of the judicial officers, the staff members and other stakeholders have been told to work from their courts either virtually or physically by following Covid protocols.

Further, the vacation Civil Judges are allowed to work from their courts either virtually or physically by following Covid protocols.

All the other judicial officers, who are not on vacation and dealing with criminal cases or other urgent matters, can work virtually either from their chambers in the court or from their home offices in their respective stations during the vacation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X