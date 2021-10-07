TRS government neglected SC categorisation: BJP

Hanumakonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao exposed himself that whatever promises he made were hollow, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao said. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that KCR on the floor of the House stated that he never promised to distribute three acres to Dalit families. It's a shame on his part to escape like that, he added. Further, Raghunandan criticised the TRS government for its failure to categorise the Scheduled Castes. "The CM, who asserted that he would lead the fight for SC categorisation by taking the All-Party delegation to Delhi, made no such effort even after four years," he said.

"BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme but the CM, who has been behaving agitatedly, is trying to attack me by talking sarcastically," Raghunandan said. He said that BJP always supported welfare schemes that help lower strata of the people. On the other hand, the Congress leaders were trolling me for talking positively on Dalit Bandhu, he said.

Reiterating BJP's support to Dalit Bandhu, Dubbaka MLA demanded the TRS Government to implement the scheme in all 119 Assembly constituencies.

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's efforts to achieve a quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Raghunandan questioned the TRS government for its failure even though it was in power for over seven years. He alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to suppress the voice of the BJP in the House by not giving proportionate time to represent the problems of the people.

"I may not have read 80,000 odd books like KCR, but I am well versed with the Indian Constitution and willing to acquire knowledge for the welfare of people," Raghunandan said, in retort to the CM's sarcasm in the House. BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, Desini Sadnandam Goud, Bakam Harishankar, Pitala Kiran and Topucherla Aruna were among others present.