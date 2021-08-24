  • Menu
Telangana: Three died and ten injured in road accident in Miryalguda

Representational Image
Representational Image  

Highlights

Three persons died and ten others injured in bus amd lorry collision, which took place on Miryalguda- chintapally highway in Nalgonda district.he deceased were identified as nageshwar rao (44), jayarao (42) and Mallikarjun (40).

According to the sources a private travels bus bearing number AP39X6414 heading towards Hyderabad from ongole was hit a lorry stalled at a roadside at Chintapally village.

The injured were shifted to government hospital in Miryalguda for treatment. The negligence of bus driver may led to accident, police opined

