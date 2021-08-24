Telangana: Three died and ten injured in road accident in Miryalguda
Three persons died and ten others injured in bus amd lorry collision, which took place on Miryalguda- chintapally highway in Nalgonda district.he deceased were identified as nageshwar rao (44), jayarao (42) and Mallikarjun (40).
According to the sources a private travels bus bearing number AP39X6414 heading towards Hyderabad from ongole was hit a lorry stalled at a roadside at Chintapally village.
The injured were shifted to government hospital in Miryalguda for treatment. The negligence of bus driver may led to accident, police opined
