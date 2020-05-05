Telangana tipplers sneak into AP for liquor

Hyderabad: The opening of liquor shops in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh proved a 'party time' for liquor lovers in Telangana. Alcoholics living along the Telangana border sneaked into Andhra to buy liquor from the licensed wine shops which were thrown open from Monday.

Tipplers are also not hesitating to bribe the police officials deployed at the check posts at AP and Telangana border. Some of them were moving into Andhra border towns through interior villages connecting the two states.

People living in Bhadradri - Kothagudem near AP border went to nearby Etapaka village of East Godavari district without any problem and bought liquor.

They rushed to the shops in the early hours and stood in the long queues to buy chilled beer and whiskey. Since no stringent security measures were in place at the border between the two states, guzzlers could easily reach the wine shops in AP villages and towns.

Despite strong vigilance at the border district of Surapyet, some people attempted to go to Jaggaihpet in AP's Krishna district to purchase liquor from villages which come under the Green Zone.

As their entry was not so easy, some of them requested their relatives living in the town to buy liquor and bring it via interior villages connecting AP and Telangana.

Police vigilance at Garikapadu border area on Hyderabad -Vijayawada highway was high. So they opted interior villages as a safe passage to move from one side to the other of the two states, police said, adding that additional security measures are being taken to stop people from moving from one side to the other for liquor.

Alcohol lovers from the Huzurnagar Assembly segment in Suryapet district and Miryalaguda segment are using Vadapally bridge and Mattampally barrage as a safe route to reach Guntur district directly to buy liquor.

The road connecting Mudigonda in Khammam district and Chilkallu in Krishna district is also proving to be a safe passage for them to purchase liquor from AP.

Some of the local people are using political influence to reach the wine shop within 50 km range to buy liquor.