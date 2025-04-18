Telangana to Build Major IT Hub in Puppalaguda

The Telangana government plans to create a major Information Technology Knowledge Hub in Puppalaguda. The hub will cover 450 acres of land.

This plan comes after the Supreme Court decided not to disturb the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. This land was originally set for an IT park.

A high-level meeting was held to review the project. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The goal of the project is to improve the city's IT infrastructure. It will also generate jobs for around 5 lakh young people, according to Mr. Vikramarka.

The land for the IT hub includes areas previously given to housing societies for MLAs, MPs, IAS officers, and revenue officials in Puppalaguda. The Supreme Court recently canceled these land allocations.

In addition, 250 acres of land from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) next to Puppalaguda will be added to the hub’s development.











