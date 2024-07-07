Live
Telangana to Celebrate Month-long Bonalu Festivals from today
Starting from today, the first Sunday of Ashadh month, until August 4th, Bonalu festivals will be held in the main temples for a month. Minister of Konda Surekha, Ministers Ponnam, MLA Danam Nagender, and many leaders will present silk clothes to Goddess Jagadamba Ammavari Temple in Golconda Fort on Sunday.
The Bonala festival committee members announced that Governor Radhakrishnan will attend the Bonala festival in Golconda, however no confirmation has been provided by Raj Bhavan.
Minister of Konda Surekha stated that elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure that the Ashada Bonalu celebrations are conducted in a manner that honors the culture and traditions of Telangana.
