Telangana to Honour Nataraja Ramakrishna’s Legacy with Grand Celebration

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to pay tribute to renowned dance exponent and Padma Shri awardee Nataraja Ramakrishna on his 102nd birth anniversary with a special event at Ravindra Bharati on March 21. The commemoration aims to highlight his contributions to classical dance, particularly in reviving and popularising Telangana’s indigenous dance forms.

Announcing the event at a press conference at Kalabhavan on Tuesday, Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairperson Alekhya Punjala emphasised the significance of honouring Ramakrishna’s legacy. The celebrations will include a seminar featuring presentations by prominent dance scholars such as Kalakrishna, Jonnalagadda Anuradha, and Gandham Basava Shankar, all recipients of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The event will also be attended by key dignitaries, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, underscoring the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting classical arts.

Ramakrishna, credited with reviving Perini Shivatandavam and Andhranatyam, played a crucial role in shaping the cultural heritage of Telangana. Through this celebration, the state government seeks to inspire a new generation of artists and reaffirm its dedication to classical dance and performing arts.