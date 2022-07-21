Telangana to receive moderate rains for next two days

The Meteorological Department has revealed that the surface trough is extended up to the height of 4.5km to 5.8km and continues to be stable. Due to this, light to moderate rains are likely to occur at many places in the state on Thursday and Friday.



It said that the temperature was recorded at normal level in many parts of the state on Wednesday. The maximum temperature in Khammam was 34.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Medak was 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that normal temperatures will be recorded for the next two days.