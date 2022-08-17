Telangana tops in e-transactions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State achieved a milestone in the e-transactions as the State registered the highest transactions between 2014-2022 in the country.

Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao said that the State has recorded the highest cumulative number of e-transactions per 1,000 population with 1.38 lakh transactions among all the States in the country.

Participating in the Telangana Mee Seva operators meeting here, he said that Telangana is also top in M-Governance (mobile governance). He said the T- app folio was providing 260 different services of 32 various departments of the government. The government's initiative of Mee Seva 2.0 also made a revolutionary impact on e-governance services and is providing services to over one lakh people through 4,500 centres across the State, added Jagan.

During the last six years, Mee Seva 2.O channelised Rs 28,000 crore worth transactions which made Telangana State top the list in E-Governance in the country, the chairman said. State IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were also present.