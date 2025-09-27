Telangana Tourism shines at JATA 2025 expo in Japan

Telangana Tourism made a spectacular debut at the prestigious Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA 2025) Tourism Expo, held at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Japan.

The Telangana pavilion was inaugurated by Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister Economic and Commercial, Embassy of India, Tokyo, in the presence of Bendala Mahesh Kumar, General Manager (Marketing & PR), Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, and Kavali Chandrakanth, Project Management Unit (PMU) Consultant, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) Department.

The stall quickly emerged as one of the most attractive displays, drawing international travellers, tour operators, and media representatives. With the tagline ‘Telangana Zarur Aana’ (Telangana, Do Come), the pavilion invited visitors to explore the state’s heritage, vibrant traditions, and diverse tourism opportunities.

A major highlight was the Buddhist Circuit, showcasing historical sites such as Bavapur-Kurru, Kotalingala, Dhulikatta, Kondapur, Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, and Nagarjuna Konda. Special focus was given to Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar, projected as a world-class spiritual tourism hub. The segment struck a strong chord with Japanese visitors, who share a spiritual connection with Buddhism.

The cultural section highlighted Telangana’s artistic richness. The UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, known for its floating bricks and carvings, fascinated audiences. Handicrafts like Cheriyal scroll paintings, Nirmal toys, and Pochampally Ikkat reflected centuries-old craftsmanship. Visitors also relished traditional delicacies such as Sarva Pindi and Sakinalu, adding local flavor to the experience.

Officials said Telangana’s JATA 2025 debut marks a new chapter in its global tourism journey, paving the way for collaborations, cultural diplomacy, and international tourist inflows. Telangana has now firmly placed itself on the global tourism map.