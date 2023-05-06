Telangana: TS Intermediate results 2023 likely to be released in a week

The Telangana Intermediate Board officials are making preparations to announce the results of the first and second inter exams. It has been decided to declare the results by 13th of this month. The exercise in this regard has picked up speed in the last two days. After the evaluation, the process of coding and decoding the marks was completed quickly. It has already been trial run several times.

Although the date of release of the results has not been finalised, it is revealed that the results are likely to be released on 13th of this month. It is said that the officials are considering the process of analysis and coding of the results in several stages to ensure that no technical problems arise.

Meanwhile, the higher authorities have directed the board staff to complete the exercise related to the declaration of results by Monday. It seems that there is a possibility that Inter officials will meet Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Tuesday and take a decision on the same.

The Intermediate examinations were held from March 15 to April 4 where 4,82,501 appeared for the first year exams and 4,23,901 appeared for the second year exams. The evaluation process of inter exam answer sheets was completed in the second week of April.