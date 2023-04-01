Telangana: TSLPRB notifies final written exam dates for SI recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Saturday notified the final written examination dates for recruitment to the posts of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts.



It is learnt that test dates of two papers for the posts of SCT SI (IT&CO) / SCT SI (PTO) / SCT ASI (FPB) were also released.

The arithmetic and test of reasoning / mental ability exam for all SCT SIs / ASIs, SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper III), and SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO), SCT ASI (FPB) (paper II) is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1 pm on April 8, as per the schedule.

The English language paper for All SCT SIs / ASIs, SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (Paper I) and SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO), SCT ASI (FPB) (paper I) is on April 8 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, it added.

The general studies exam for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper IV) is on April 9 from 10 am to 1 pm, while Telugu/Urdu language paper for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts (paper II) is scheduled for April 9 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

These exams will be held in venues located in and around Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts.

Eligible candidates have been advised to download their hall tickets from the website www.tslprb.in from 8 am on April 3 till 12 midnight on April 6.

Candidates whose hall tickets cannot be downloaded can email to [email protected] or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.