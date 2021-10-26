Telangana turned a heaven for food-givers: Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said that Telangana, which was once known for suicides of farmers, has now turned into a heaven for Annadatas.

In his welcome address to the party's plenary at HICC here, Keshava Rao said that the fate of Telangana has changed after the speedy construction of various irrigation projects in the State.

"Once Telangana was a home to farmers' suicides, but now it has become a Swargam (heaven) for Annadatas," said Keshava Rao, adding that only those who cannot see the development and welfare in the State were criticising the TRS rule and opposing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "Any party leader, who puts his hand on his heart, will know that there is a lot of difference between the old Telangana and new Telangana," he said.

Adding that the State has seen a lot of progress in a very short span of time, Keshava Rao said the statistics of any Central government department would show that the lives of people of Telangana were better than the national average. "The per capita income has increased, Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has doubled and Telangana is one among the five top States which are contributing a large chunk of income to the country.

All this was possible only due to grit and determination of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," noted Keshava Rao. Taking exception to the criticism on social media, the TRS leader opined that instead of using social media for abuse, it should be used for constructive criticism.

"A few are using unparliamentary language against CM. Before targeting him, they should introspect whether their parties are bringing schemes akin to those in Telangana in their party-ruled States," said Keshava Rao. Stating that people are the star campaigners of TRS, he called upon the party leaders to utilise the plenary to promote party's development and welfare.