Telangana: Twelve passengers injured severely as the bus overturns in Suryapet

Munagala ( Suryapet) , August 24: Even before forgetting kaveri travels bus accident in Miryalguda in the early hours of Tuesday, another private travels by name Sri Krishna travels of Andhra Pradesh overturned at Akupamula village of Munagala mandal in the Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

As many as 12 passengers of the bus injured severely in this mishap and were shifted to government hospital in kodada for treatment. About 33 passengers were on the board at the time of incident. The bus is heading towards Hyderabad from Kakinada.



Police suspect that overspending and negligence of bus driver lead to the accident.

