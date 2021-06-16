Telangana: Twist In YS Sharmila's Huzurnagar Tour

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is expected to launch a new political party in Telangana soon. As part of the prepping up sessions, she visited Huzurnagar today. She had to meet a young man named Nilakantha Sai who attempted suicide due to unemployment.



But, after Sharmila reached Sai's place, she was shocked to see that his house is locked and there was no information available about him. Sharmila's team claims Nilakantha Sai has been kidnapped, and her supporters claim MLA Saidireddy is responsible.



YS Sharmila will announce the party name and its details on 8th July on the occasion of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary.



Sharmila, on the other hand, has been receiving shocks even before the announcement of her party. She recently announced the ad-hoc committees to each district. But her followers who were not satisfied with her decisions started resigning to the committees. District-wise ad-hoc committees have also been appointed for the organizational structure of the party.

She also assured that full-fledged appointments would be made depending on the performance of the leaders after the formation of the party. However, the resignations of few members to the Ad-hoc committees appointed by Sharmila before the party formation is creating an issue. KT Reddy of Devarakadra resigned from the ad-hoc committee saying that the party did not give recognition to the original YSR fans from Mahbubnagar district. Even a few other members of the ad-hoc are preparing themselves to resign.