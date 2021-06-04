Telangana: Twitter complaints keep Collectors on tenterhooks

Hyderabad: Amidst the corona crisis, all the district Collectors except Hyderabad were on the toes to address the flooding complaints related to the agricultural land issues lodged by farmers ahead of the enforcement of Rythu Bandhu from this month.



Soon after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the cash incentive would be deposited in the beneficiaries' bank accounts from June 15, farmers took to twitter to post their grievances and tagged Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao requesting to address their land-related grievances immediately.

KTR, who is always active on twitter, is surprised by the farmers' requests to solve land ownership and title deed issues which flooded his social media space. Since the Revenue portfolio is held by the Chief Minister, the IT Minister forwarded all complaints to the District Collectors concerned.

The Collectors, who are busy with corona pandemic, plunged into action and putting extra efforts to resolve the farmers' grievances on a priority basis. "KTR's instruction to the Collectors to resolve the issue was the trigger point to make the Collectors spend sleepless nights in dealing the corona and land issues simultaneously," a Collector of a Southern Telangana district told The Hans India.

The district authorities said that Collectors constituted special teams involving Revenue and Agriculture department officials to find an instant solution to every complaint on land rights received, change of the names in the title deeds, and clearance of the land titles on the Dharani portal. The Government had recently announced that the lands listed in Part -B (ownership disputes) would not be included in the list of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries. It was the main reason the farmers were running from pillar to post to include their lands in Part -A to avail the cash benefit of Rs 5,000 per acre.

Taking up the issue on a priority basis, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to resolve the grievances which were placed by the applicants in the Dharani portal as early as possible with the coordination of district authorities and also monitor the status of pendency daily. He instructed that a standard response be given on all grievances through Whatsapp, Email, and other possible means. Grievances should be sorted out immediately, he instructed.