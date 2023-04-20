Telangana: Two die on the spot after a car hits culvert in Nakrekal

A road accident took place in Nakrekal suburb of Nalgonda district where a car coming from Warangal towards Hyderabad lost control and hit a culvert on the outskirts of Nakirekal.



As a result, the father and son who were traveling in it died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot.

The dead bodies were recovered and taken to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is being done on this matter.