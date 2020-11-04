Telangana: Two year old missing girl's found dead in Kamareddy

The missing of two year old girl in Ellareddy Mandal of Kamareddy district has ended in tragedy on Wednesday. The dead body of a two-year-old girl who went missing in Matamala yesterday was found today. Police have found the body of a child in the Nizamsagar‌ backwater area. Police are investigating the murder case as the missing baby was found dead.

The family members of deceased expressed their grief over the death of their child and could not believe their child is dead. Meanwhile, the police have intensified the probe.