Telangana: Unseasonal rains spoil standing crops in Mahbubnagar district

Mahbubnagar: The unseasonal rain and hail storm has completely battered the standing paddy crops and incurred huge losses to the mango farmers in Talakondapally mandal and elsewhere in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Thursday.

The locals of Talakondapally mandal lamented that sudden rains in many villages have destroyed paddy and mango cultivated in hundreds of acres. Yadamma, a farmer of this mandal said that they were about to harvest paddy crop in a week, but the sudden rains have destroyed it. She lamented whether they can get the investment back, as they invested Rs 20,000 per acre.