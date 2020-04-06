Telangana +ve cases cross 300 mark

Hyderabad: With corona positive cases crossing 300 mark on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a high-level review meeting and instructed the Health ministry and officials to take all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus.

The CM directed Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials to detect all those who had returned from Markaz and quarantine them.

He directed the officials to give a complete report on the health conditions of all those who had returned from Delhi after attending Jamaat.

Expressing concern over the rise in number of cases of those who had attended the religious congregation in Delhi, the CM asked all concerned to ensure that strict measures to implement lockdown were taken.

Officials told the Chief Minister that Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana had crossed 300 mark. On Sunday, thirty new positive cases were reported from various districts taking the total count to 334 so far.

KCR reiterated supply of essential commodities to migrant workers, poor and ration cardholders. Ensure the working class and poor do not go hungry and provide accommodation, he added.