Telangana wants KRMB to finalise its share in Krishna water

Hyderabad: The State government has demanded the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to calculate the consumption of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the current water year to determine the actual usage of water by both States.

Telangana Engineer-In-Chief Muralidhar presented the government's arguments in front of the three-member committee of the KRMB here on Friday. He said that calculating water consumption by both the States would enable them to know the share of water was actually consumed by each and how much was left to be consumed.

The irrigation official brought to the notice of the board that Andhra Pradesh has already used Krishna water beyond its quota in the current year. Whereas Telangana still has a opportunity of utilising 141 tmcft After the arguments from Telangana, the committee adjourned the meeting as Andhra Pradesh Engineer-In-Chief Narayana Reddy was absent. The committee members said the next meeting is likely to be held in March.

Telangana has been raising the issue of excess utilisation of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh and demanded to compensate it with more allocations. The State has been demanding allocation of Krishna water between the two Telugu States in ratio of 50:50 per cent; while AP insisted the ratio to be revised to 70:30 per cent.