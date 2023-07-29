Telangana: Warangal's Bhadrakali pond overflows, residents of low-lying areas alerted

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding in various areas of Telangana, including the erstwhile Warangal district. On Saturday, the concerning incident occurred wherein Warangal's Bhadrakali pond was flooded, resulting in erosion towards Pothana Nagar. The water from the pond is flowing down, causing panic among residents of Pothana Nagar and Saraswati Nagar colonies.

Despite the decrease in rainfall, floodwater continues to flow heavily into the Bhadrakali pond, indicating erosion of the pond embankment.

Upon receiving this information, the Municipal Commissioner visited the damaged Bhadrakali pond to assess the situation. The embankment of the pond is being examined, and the Commissioner has alerted residents in low-lying areas.

The police, led by ACP Kishan, along with municipal Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, have arrived at the scene to provide relief measures. They are working to cover the ground with sandbags to mitigate the flooding. Additionally, residents of Pothana Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, and Kapu wada are being shifted to rehabilitation centers for their safety.