Telangana government wavers to wave green flag for Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Though the Centre has waved green flag to start Metro Rail services in a graded manner, the Telangana government is unlikely to give its nod to the same in view of the corona pandemic.

Official sources told The Hans India that as of now the government has not taken any decision on the Metro serviced. Even the Metro Rail authorities have not taken a call on this issue so far.

The Metro Rail authorities and the government are likely to hold a meeting this week, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Metro Rail authorities are in a state of preparedness and have been regularly conducting trial runs to ensure that the both the tracks and operational systems like signalling are in perfect condition. If The Metro services are to be restored, the government may also have to consider at least partial running of city bus services so that the people can travel to and from the stations to their destinations.

The big question is whether the government is prepared to operate RTC city services or not. There is a lurking fear that the bus and Metro services may become carriers of the virus even if all precautions are strictly adhered to. In all probability, it may wait and watch the outcome of the decision of the Delhi government to permit Metro services from September 7.

The Delhi government on Sunday issued SOP for resuming Metro services according to which passengers will have to follow many guidelines. Passengers will be able to sit, leaving one seat for social distancing. At the same time, apart from the Arogya Setu app, mask, thermal screening, the announcements in Metro will also be different from before. Passengers will be allowed inside only after thermal screening at the Metro stations. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks, tokens will remain closed, people will travel only through smart cards. The stations of the areas coming into the Containment Zones will remain closed.