Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad & Nearby Districts
The Telangana Weather Department warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad and districts including Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, and more. Stay alert and follow updates.
The Telangana Weather Department says heavy rains may hit several districts in the next two hours.
Affected areas include Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Sircilla, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, and Mancherial.
In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain is expected after 2:30–3:00 PM.
Residents are advised to stay careful and follow updates.
