Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad & Nearby Districts

The Telangana Weather Department says heavy rains may hit several districts in the next two hours.

Affected areas include Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Sircilla, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, and Mancherial.

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain is expected after 2:30–3:00 PM.

Residents are advised to stay careful and follow updates.