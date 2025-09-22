  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad & Nearby Districts

Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad & Nearby Districts
x

Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Hyderabad & Nearby Districts

Highlights

The Telangana Weather Department warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad and districts including Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, and more. Stay alert and follow updates.

The Telangana Weather Department says heavy rains may hit several districts in the next two hours.

Affected areas include Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Sircilla, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, and Mancherial.

In Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain is expected after 2:30–3:00 PM.

Residents are advised to stay careful and follow updates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick