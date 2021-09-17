Telangana weather report: Hyderabad to witness rainfall for next 3 days

While everything returned to normalcy after incessant rains in Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in Telangana in the next three days.



The reason for the rainfall is due to the trough over North-central and North-east Bay of Bengal at 5.8 kilometres from sea level. The trough will travel towards North-west direction and may reach Odisha and coastal Bengal by tomorrow. The IMD also added that flow of winds towards westward direction, the state will witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The state may receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday and it will also witness heavy rainfall in some places on September 20 and 21.