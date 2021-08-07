Top
Telangana weather report: Rains to lash Hyderabad during weekend

Highlights

  • Hyderabad to witness rainfall in Saturday and Sunday
  • On Friday, Adilabad witnessed highest rainfall of 4.1 cm

Rainfall to lash Telangana including Hyderabad during the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted. The weathermen said that there is a possibility of moderate rainfall at isolated places in Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed rainfall from 8 am to 8 pm in some parts of Telangana on Friday. The highest rainfall has been witnessed in Adilabad of 4.1 cm followed by Lonvelli in Komarambheem at 3.1 cm, Thamsi in Adilabad at 3 cm, Nirmal in Thandra at 1.3 cm.

