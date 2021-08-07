Telangana weather report: Rains to lash Hyderabad during weekend
Highlights
- Hyderabad to witness rainfall in Saturday and Sunday
- On Friday, Adilabad witnessed highest rainfall of 4.1 cm
Rainfall to lash Telangana including Hyderabad during the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted. The weathermen said that there is a possibility of moderate rainfall at isolated places in Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the state witnessed rainfall from 8 am to 8 pm in some parts of Telangana on Friday. The highest rainfall has been witnessed in Adilabad of 4.1 cm followed by Lonvelli in Komarambheem at 3.1 cm, Thamsi in Adilabad at 3 cm, Nirmal in Thandra at 1.3 cm.
