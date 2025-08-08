Telangana Weatherman Rain Alert: Details Inside

The Telangana Weatherman has issued a rain alert on his X account. In his prediction, several districts in the state may get heavy to very heavy rain this evening and night.

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool districts are likely to receive the most rain.

The weather in these areas will stay calm until the afternoon, but rain is expected to start later.

Other districts in Telangana may also receive moderate to heavy rain during the evening and night.

He said that he will come up with a new post on the latest forecast for Hyderabad soon.