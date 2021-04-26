Top
Telangana: Wedding deferred after would-be groom tests COVID-19 positive

A wedding has been postponed after a would-be groom tested positive for coronavirus. The incident took place at Yellareddy mandal of Sircilla district.

According to the reports, the marriage of the 25-year-old man was scheduled on April 23 and all the arrangements were completed.

Getting into details, the bridegroom fell sick with fever and cough and underwent COVID-19 tests, the results of which turned positive.

After the groom tested positive, the family members decided to postpone the marriage and the same was discussed with the bride's family as well. The bride's family also agreed on the same.

