Telangana will be developed further only of KCR becomes CM: Amberpet MLA
Highlights
Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh stated that the further development of Telangana state can only be achieved if KCR becomes the Chief Minister of the state.
During an election campaign in different areas of Golnaka, Venkatesh emphasized that KCR has been instrumental in leading the development of Telangana as the Chief Minister.
He described KCR as a leader who is dedicated to the progress and welfare of people from all backgrounds. Venkatesh urged the public to vote for BRS party candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure KCR's re-election as Chief Minister for the third time.
