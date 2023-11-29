Telangana will prosper if Congress wins: Vijayashanti

Peddapalli: Actress and Congress leader Vijayashanti participated in the party’s Vijaya Bheri Sabha organsied by MLA Sridhar Babu in Manthani on Tuesday.

Sridhar Babu said that many schools have been established in Manthani constituency and poor students were given the opportunity to study. When the Congress party comes to power will set up a medical college, agriculture degree college and nursing college, he said.

Congress party solved the problems of electricity and in 2009 the party gave free electricity for 9 hours and built many power plants. Congress party has provided 24 hours electricity facility, Sridhar Babu noted. In Manthani area, people are being attacked by rowdies and gangsters saying that if they support the Congress party, they will kill them, he said and promised to give crop damage to those affected by the Kaleswaram project and build embankments in Congress rule.

Vijayashanthi said that she came to Manthani wishing Sridhar Babu to win and asked the people to elect Sridhar Babu who made a wonderful manifesto of the Congress party. Crime increased in Telangana with incidents like the Nerella sand lorry incident, the lawyer Vaman Rao’s couple murder and handcuffing of farmers, she said.

Kaleswaram Project back water submerged crops and villages, Medigadda Project collapsed. BRS cheated the unemployed, change is needed, and Congress should come to power. Even nature is not cooperating and KCR’s downfall has started, Vijayashanthi said.