Telangana: Will State disappoint forest, wildlife grads this time too?

Hyderabad: Is the recruitment process to fill vacancies in the State forest department through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is in violation of norms?



If goings on are of any indication, the State has been following the eligibility criteria and the process of recruitment which were stipulated since the days of united Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana State Forest Department (TSFD) sources said that about 1,000 posts were lying vacant in the department and the details of the same have been submitted to the State government recently after it proposed to fill about 50,000 vacancies.

While the State government through TSPSC is gearing up to fill the vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Forest Range Officers (FRO), Forest Section Officers (FSO) and Forest Beat Officers (FBO), the eligibility criteria is being questioned by many. According to State government, the graduates from several subject domains like Physics, Mathematics, Commerce, Chemistry, Engineering etc, who are completely unrelated to the job, are eligible to apply for the posts. And this is being opposed by many, especially those have pursued proper course in Forestry and other related subjects.

Earlier, the National Forest Policy, 1988 issued by the Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife insisted on the recruitment of qualified candidates. Section 4.11 of the policy relating to forest education specifies that the academic and professional qualifications in forestry should be kept in view for recruitment to the Indian Forest Service and the State Forest Service. Specialised and orientation courses for developing better management skills by in service training need to be encouraged, taking into account the latest development in forestry and related disciplines.

It further said that the government policies in personnel management for professional foresters and forest scientists should aim at enhancing their professional competence and status, attracting and retaining qualified personnel.

Similarly, the Central Zoo Authority of India guidelines (Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009) specifies that every zoo should have one Biologist and one Education Officer.

Currently, the Osmania University is offering a B.Sc course in forestry. Several graduate students have obtained postgraduate degrees from different wildlife institutions located in other states by gaining research and practical experience.

However, the State government has failed to give effect to the National Forest Policy, 1988 by not giving due recognition to such students in the recruitment of vacancies in the forest department, whereas several other states have reserved vacancies for forest and wildlife graduates.

For example, Tamil Nadu has given cent per cent reservation for those qualified with forestry and wildlife studies in forest department jobs. Besides, M.Sc Wildlife Biology was made a preferential qualification for the post of Range Officer through direct recruitment.

Similarly, Karnataka has given a reservation of 50 per cent in filling the vacancies of ACF through direct recruitment, 75 per cent reservation for filling the posts of Range Officers and 50 per cent in the case of Deputy Ranger Officers.

While Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reserved 70 per cent, Bihar had reserved 50 per cent posts for graduates of forestry and wildlife studies. States likes Kerala and Odisha too have given 25 per cent reservation. Now, it is to be seen whether the State government takes a cue from states and changes the eligibility criteria or sticks to the previous one by inviting criticism from those who specifically pursued the course and who are way far eligible from those who pursued engineering, computers, physics etc.