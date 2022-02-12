Telangana worked its way to top, says KCR

Jangaon: Seven of the top 10 villages in the country selected as Adarsh Villages under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, are from Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, referring to the strides made by the State.

He heaped praise on Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development wing for achieving such a phenomenal success.

Inaugurating the Integrated Collectorate Complex here on Friday, the CM said that Telangana government reversed the fate of the people who struggled to stand on their feet due to famine conditions and lack of development.

"Without irrigation facilities, Jangaon region is one of the most backward areas before the formation of Telangana. Now, it has abundant water resources since the completion of Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme," the CM said. Once the baron lands have now become green pastures. This apart, land prices also skyrocketed, running into crores per acre, he added.

He said that Telangana is in the forefront of development. "There is a huge change compared to the situation when Telangana started its journey some seven years ago. All the 33 districts have become growth centres. It's an eye opener to those critics who underestimated Telangana people's capabilities," KCR said. He asserted that there would be no power cuts in the State.

Terming the issues sprouted due to the implementation of the zonal system as trivial, the CM said that the government was doing its best to bring in uniformity on the development front. He directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to provide special allowance to those working in rural areas.

Earlier, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, in his welcome address, thanked the CM for developing Jangaon district. "Jangaon, once a parched rocky arid land, is now transformed into farmers paradise due to the efforts of the CM," Errabelli said.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, V Prashanth Reddy, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Pasunuri Dayakar, Maloth Kavitha and others were present.