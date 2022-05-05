Telangana: Young man kiled by wife's kin who didn't approve marriage in Saroornagar

The incident took place in Saroornagar of Hyderabad when the girl's family members brutally murdered her husband for marrying her chosen one. The atrocity took place on GHMC Office Road around 9 pm on Wednesday night. The young woman was suddenly horrified when her brother knocked her husband down and beat him indiscriminately on the head with an iron rod. She saw her husband in a pool of blood and cried. Vigilant locals informed the police who immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.



Going into details, Billapuram Nagraj of Marpalli village in Rangareddy district has been in love with Syed Ashrin Sultana for some time now who lives in Ghanapur village near Marpalli. It was during this sequence that the Ashrin‌ family members became aware of the matter and warned him. However, Nagraj decided to marry Ashreen and said same thing was said to Ashrin who also agreed. It was during this time that he joined a leading car company in Hyderabad as a salesman a few months back.

Nagraj and Ashrin later got married on January 31 at Arya Samaj in Lal Darwaza. Nagraj switched to a different job without anyone noticing. The couple went to Visakhapatnam as the girl's family members were in search of them and later returned Hyderabad five days back. They have been residing in a colony in Saroor Nagar.

It was during this sequence that the Ashrin‌ family members spotted their movements and on Wednesday night, when Nagraj and Ashrin came out of the colony, Ashrin's brother and his friend chased them on a bike and attacked them. Nagraj was beaten to death with an iron rod. Police arrived at the scene and arrested Ashrin's brother. ACP Sridhar Reddy spoke on this and asserted that evidence of the murder has been collected. It was revealed that the accused is being held in custody.