Telangana: Young Mountaineer Vihan Ram Sets Record with Kilimanjaro and Patalsu Climbs

A Nine-year-old mountaineer, Vihan Ram from Siddipet, has forayed into history books by entering the Indian Book of Records. At just 8 years and 5 months old, he successfully scaled Gilman’s Point on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, as well as Mount Patalsu in Himachal Pradesh.

Representatives from the Indian Book of Records presented him with a certificate to honor his outstanding achievements at such a young age.

Vihan hails from Hanuma Thanda in Dhulimitta Mandal, Siddipet district. His parents, coach, teachers, and villagers congratulated him on his success, expressing hopes for even greater accomplishments in his mountaineering journey.



