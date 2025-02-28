Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Just In
Telangana: Young Mountaineer Vihan Ram Sets Record with Kilimanjaro and Patalsu Climbs
Highlights
Nine-year-old Vihan Ram from Siddipet has made history by entering the Indian Book of Records. At just 8 years and 5 months old, he successfully scaled Gilman’s Point on Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Patalsu, marking impressive achievements for such a young mountaineer.
A Nine-year-old mountaineer, Vihan Ram from Siddipet, has forayed into history books by entering the Indian Book of Records. At just 8 years and 5 months old, he successfully scaled Gilman’s Point on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, as well as Mount Patalsu in Himachal Pradesh.
Representatives from the Indian Book of Records presented him with a certificate to honor his outstanding achievements at such a young age.
Vihan hails from Hanuma Thanda in Dhulimitta Mandal, Siddipet district. His parents, coach, teachers, and villagers congratulated him on his success, expressing hopes for even greater accomplishments in his mountaineering journey.
Next Story